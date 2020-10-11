Independent Research Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

Daimler stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €48.18 ($56.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

