Independent Research Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.91 ($78.72).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock traded down €1.02 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €64.70 ($76.12). 1,254,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

