Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $902,300.80 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 18,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $902,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,796,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,673,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 748,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

