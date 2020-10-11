Insider Selling: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $241,516.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.32 on Friday, hitting $502.16. 1,853,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.20 and a 200 day moving average of $413.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $248,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

