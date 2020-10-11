Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $2,448,530.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $368,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $918.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,574. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $935.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $868.19 and its 200 day moving average is $631.76.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

