Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $484,560.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,878.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FREQ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,599. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

