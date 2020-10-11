Insider Selling: Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells £1,457,280 in Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,904,194.43).

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,598 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,392.18. Gamma Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,755 ($22.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts expect that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9999217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

