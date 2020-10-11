Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Sells $366,125.76 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5,113.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

