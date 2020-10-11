Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £342,683.11 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 183,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £342,683.11 ($447,776.18).

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.22 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of $247.08 million and a P/E ratio of -17.09.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

