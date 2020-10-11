Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells $521,750.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $521,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $398,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $411,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $636,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $636,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 826,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 85,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 527.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.