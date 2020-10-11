Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

IIJIY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.