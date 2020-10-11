Investec Begins Coverage on Bahamas Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BSHPF)

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.