Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 16,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644. The stock has a market cap of $282.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $182.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investors Title by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth $254,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

