iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 19th (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 16th.

IJK opened at $255.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $256.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.79.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.