iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock to Split on Monday, October 19th (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) are going to split on Monday, October 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of IJJ opened at $145.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $668,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

