IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.23.

Shares of IT Tech Packaging stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. IT Tech Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

