JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.03 ($20.04).

EPA DEC opened at €15.23 ($17.92) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

