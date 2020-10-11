Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €51.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($50.05).

Shares of HLE stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €44.38 ($52.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.61 and a 200-day moving average of €36.36. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

