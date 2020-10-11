Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.47 ($40.55).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.96 ($28.19). 517,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.22. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

