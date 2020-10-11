Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.47 ($40.55).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.96 ($28.19). 517,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.22. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

