Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 756,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 57.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

