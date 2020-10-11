Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

APAM traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $44.15. 596,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.