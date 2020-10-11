Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZEONS CORP/SH SH’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH stock remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

