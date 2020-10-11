Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €91.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.18 ($114.33).

BEI traded up €1.36 ($1.60) on Thursday, hitting €98.28 ($115.62). The company had a trading volume of 279,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.05. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12-month high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

