Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. 337,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

