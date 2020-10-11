Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on HWC. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 341,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,732. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

