Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

HAS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 836,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

