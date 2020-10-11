Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.68.

LITE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 860,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 188.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

