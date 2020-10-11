Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion.

TM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 107,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.