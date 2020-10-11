Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well. In response to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, the company initiated a series of costs savings, including staffing adjustments and reduction in production levels to help mitigate the business disruption. Its strong balance sheet allows it to return cash to shareholders through dividend payments and investment in growth opportunities. However, weak consumer sentiment amid the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's sales and earnings in the near future. Johnson Controls projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in the upcoming quarter. The divestiture of several businesses and volatility in commodity prices is also denting the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,890. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

