JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

