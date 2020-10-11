JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.42 ($51.08).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €33.42 ($39.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.78. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.