JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.31 ($8.60).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.81 ($6.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,796 shares. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.18.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.