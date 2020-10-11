JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SCHYY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 94,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

