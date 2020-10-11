JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

