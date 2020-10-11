JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
About SJM
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.