JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WYNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

