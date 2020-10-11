JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Price Target to $79.00

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

