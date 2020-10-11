JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.
Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.