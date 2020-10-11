JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

