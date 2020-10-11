K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

