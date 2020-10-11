KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS KZMYY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.10. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

