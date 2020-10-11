Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,205. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $728.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.