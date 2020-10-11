Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
KELYA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,205. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $728.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
