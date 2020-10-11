Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 34,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

