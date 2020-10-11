Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Air France-KLM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 18,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,442. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

