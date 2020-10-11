KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 1,303,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,151. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 25,089.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

