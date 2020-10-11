KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $6,039,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3,541.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.