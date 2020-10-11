Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 470,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,426. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

