Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells $8,698,642.08 in Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 100 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 98,490 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $2,838,481.80.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $660,548.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. 430,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

