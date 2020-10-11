Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LIOPF stock remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.46 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

