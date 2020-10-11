Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE LTHM opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Livent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 169.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

