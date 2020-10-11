LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LONZA GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $61.35. 64,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,393. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

