Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,524. The company has a market cap of $512.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

